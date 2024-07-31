Seth Rollins Comments On His Referee Attire On WWE RAW

The opening segment of this past Monday night’s WWE SummerSlam go-home episode of RAW saw Seth “Freakin” Rollins don a very unique referee attire while giving his referee instructions to CM Punk and “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre. Rollins took to his official Twitter (X) account shortly following the segment and commented on his attire.

Rollins wrote, “This is just the appetizer, baby. You gotta tune into SummerSlam on Saturday for the main course…we’re gonna be eatin’ goooood!”

Rollins is set to be the special guest referee in the one-on-one match between CM Punk and “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre this coming Saturday at WWE SummerSlam.

