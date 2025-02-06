Seth Rollins Comments On John Cena Getting Special Treatment In WWE

John Cena is getting special treatment in WWE.

He is the only participant in the upcoming Men’s Elimination Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event on March 1 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada that doesn’t have to win a qualifying match to secure their spot in the high-stakes match.

During an appearance this week on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins addressed this topic and shared his thoughts.

“CM Punk in the chamber, we don’t love that,” Rollins said. “John Cena, we love that. We love John. John didn’t even qualify, ‘I’m John Cena, I’m doing it.’ Alright, I get it.”

Rollins was asked if he tried to declare his way in like Cena, noting he prefers to earn his spot.

“You know what, I’ve tried that, they don’t flow with me,” he said. “I’m a guy that likes to earn my way in. I like a good fight. I got a fight in a couple weeks, we’ll get in there, and then I’ll worry about Punk and Cena and worry about getting into the main event of WrestleMania.”

Check out more from the interview via the media player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.