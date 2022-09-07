Seth Rollins Comments on Recent WWE Changes, Becky Lynch on Her SummerSlam Injury

This week on “Out of Character with Ryan Satin,” Seth Rollins and Becky Lych are the guests, and they are interviewed consecutively one after the other. The match between Seth and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, as well as Becky Lynch’s recent injuries, were among the topics discussed.

Seth Rollins was questioned about when he first became aware that Cody Rhodes would be his opponent at WrestleMania 38. Rollins said:

“I knew like, I would say, for sure, I would say less than a month out from Wrestlemania. I was really left out of WrestleMania. He ended up being a godsend. It was finalized like I want to say like three weeks before Wrestlemania. Even as we were starting to build the story towards that, it was like, not quite sure. There were conversations being had and all this stuff that I wasn’t really privy to. I was kind of trying to poke around and be like, ‘Hey, is this going to happen or do I need to start thinking of something else because I’m really not interested in getting left off WrestleMania, two nights, and I don’t want to be thrown into a match that means nothing. Both the titles were being held up in the one match. I’m like, ‘I gotta have something here.’ I had been doing so much good work. I was doing great work. If I was sucking, then yeah, I get it, but I’m not. I’m 35 at that time in my prime. I’m like, ‘I don’t know what else you want from me.’ I was like, this is awful. I had some really strong conversations, I’ll put it that way, with Vince leading up to that, but once we got rolling and everything was set in stone, like I said, I think it was like three weeks, four weeks, somewhere in that time frame where I finally texted Cody.”

Regarding Triple H’s takeover of the creative team, Rollins has the following to say:

“I have always had a great admiration for him. He’s been a mentor of mine for as long as I’ve been with the company, so to have someone in that position that I trust is really awesome, and I trusted Vince as well. But to just have a breath of fresh air is really good because with Vince, there was kind of a double edged sword. On one hand, you knew exactly who to go to all the time. Every answer needed to go through Vince and there was security in that. If you needed something, and you needed an answer pronto, he was right there and you knew exactly that if you got a yes from him, nothing else beneath that matter, so that was really cool and you could understand his vision. Once you worked with him for a long enough time, you started to understand that. On the other side of that, he was very flippant. He was all over the place. That was to his credit, like that was part of his genius, but it was also very stressful to deal with as a talent.”

“I’m very excited just to see what this all looks like in six months when everything gets settled. He’s just starting the chessboard with all of his pieces messed up. It’s somebody else’s game and he’s like that’s not how I play it because everybody plays chess differently. So he’s like, no, I don’t do it that way. I gotta reset this whole thing. So right now, he’s just getting all these pieces in place and then we’ll start marching, but he’s gotta figure it out first., He’s a very competent general. He’s not Vince. Vince has been my only boss here for a decade. It’s a wild changeover and super abrupt which put all of us on our back foot, I think Triple H included. But I’m very excited to see what the future looks like in like three to six months once all of us get our bearings and we know what it’s going to be like working with each other. But I do feel like there is a lot of excitement from the roster. That’s not a knock on Vince. It’s just new is exciting and fresh.”

Becky Lynch described how her injury occurred during the SummerSlam match:

“I think the first two minutes or the first three minutes or something? I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I dislocated it. Maybe it’ll click back into place.’ Then by the end of the match, I was like, ‘I’m out. I’m gonna be out for a little while.’

Regarding the manner in which she was able to proceed with the match:

“I think adrenaline carries you through and then the fact that you’ve got like over 40,000 people there watching you. You have millions of people watching at home. You love this and you want to perform to the best of your ability. So you’re like, ‘Hey, well, can’t be any worse so let me just go through it.’ The hardest part was knowing that I’m going to miss the first pay-per-view in the U.K. in however long”

You can listen to the complete interview below:



