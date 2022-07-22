Seth Rollins Comments on The Shield Possibly Being Reunited

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke with Stephanie Chase of DigitalSpy.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Rollins commented on the possibility of The Shield being reunited at some point in the future.

Rollins said:

“It wouldn’t look the way you want it to look. It wouldn’t be like the old days in The Shield, it would be a different animal. I think we’re all just too big stars with too big personalities at this point. We needed each other back then and now none of us need the other one. We’re at a point where we’re all standalone stars on a different level.”

“So to have to kind of minimize that to fit into each other’s molds, I just don’t see it ever happening again. I think it would look a whole lot different than the next time you see us together. The next time you see us together it’s going to be when we’re inducted into the Hall of Fame. That’s going to be it.”