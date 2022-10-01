Seth Rollins Comments on Where Things Stand Between Him and Jon Moxley

During an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com, Seth Rollins offered his thoughts on the current AEW world champion, Jon Moxley, who was formerly his partner in the WWE faction known as The Shield.

“I don’t talk to him as much obviously, opposite schedules and stuff, but our baby girls are close to the same age. He’s not much of a texter. He’s an in-person cat. When we were in Cincinnati last time I was there, I popped in the house and said hi and all of that and checked in on him. I’m close with Renee so we’re always exchanging baby pictures and what’s new with the kids and all of that stuff. Never any animosity. He’s great. He’s at the top of his game doing his thing over in AEW.”

You can check out a clip from the interview below: