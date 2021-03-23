Seth Rollins Comments On WrestleMania Poster

Seth Rollins took to Twitter last night and tweeted about how he’s “front and center” on the latest WrestleMania 37 poster.

While several Superstars are prominently featured on the poster, Rollins is barely seen doing his “Messiah” pose in the eye of the background skull.

“FRONT AND CENTER WRESTLEMANIA POSTER,” Rollins wrote. “SUPERSTAR VISIONARY KING!!!! #ETV”