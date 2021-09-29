Seth Rollins Comments On WWE NXT Star Saying Expletive During Promo

Seth Rollins took to Twitter during this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 and reacted to the promo delivered by Bron Breakker.

As noted, this week’s NXT show featured Breakker and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa trading warnings via promos. You can click here for details and video of what both Superstars had to say.

Breakker’s promo included a line about how he “don’t give a shit” if his words are harsh.

“My name is Bron Breakker,” Breakker said. “Bron Breakker is high energy, high intensity, high impact. The last two weeks feels like I’ve been shot out of a cannon, I love it! In the ring I’m trash talking, my veins are bulging, my heart rate’s off the charts. It’s a white knuckle thrill ride. I know the locker room is full of studs but I’m here to whip ass and if that’s harsh, I don’t give a shit. If you want a friend, go get a dog, because make no bones about it, my goal is to be NXT Champion. Tommaso, I’m not a patient guy.”

Rollins commented on the “don’t give a shit line” after the segment aired on TV.

“I guess we can say shit now. Very exciting. #shit,” Rollins wrote.