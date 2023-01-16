Seth Rollins Confident He’ll Be Headlining WWE WrestleMania 39

Seth Rollins has become a WWE mainstay since making his main roster debut in 2012 as part of The Shield with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose.

He is a two-time WWE Champion as well as a two-time Universal Champion. Despite winning the WWE Title by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase in the main event of WrestleMania 31, Rollins has never outright headlined the Show of Shows.

Rollins took to Twitter to express his confidence in headlining WrestleMania 39. He wrote, “Really feel like main eventing WrestleMania this year.”

Rollins will compete in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

You can check out his tweet below: