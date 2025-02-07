Seth Rollins Confirms Becky Lynch Will Return To WWE At Some Point

Despite speculation surrounding her return, Becky Lynch remains under contract with WWE, though her in-ring comeback has yet to be finalized. Lynch stepped away from WWE television in May 2024 to explore Hollywood opportunities, and while many expected her to return for the Raw Netflix premiere, that did not happen. However, Fightful Select reports that she is still expected to make her return sometime in 2025.

Lynch has continued to show her support for WWE, recently attending WWE-related Netflix events. While her WrestleMania 41 status remains uncertain, her husband, Seth Rollins, reassured fans that her time in the ring is far from over. Speaking on Maggie & Perloff, Rollins stated:

“Yeah, I don’t think she’s seen her last time in the ring. It’s not even the mom thing. She had a couple of projects come up outside of professional wrestling last year… I foresee her making her return to the ring at some point. I don’t know when. She was out working. She’s the best, and she will be back.”

With Rollins confident in Lynch’s return and WWE keeping her name in the conversation, fans will be eagerly awaiting The Man’s eventual comeback to the squared circle.