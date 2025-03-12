Seth Rollins Confirms Becky Lynch Will Return To WWE

Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE television since May 2024, taking time off to pursue Hollywood projects. However, despite her hiatus, fans continue to anticipate her return, as she remains under contract with WWE.

During an interview with WFAN, Lynch’s husband, Seth Rollins, addressed her WWE future, confirming that she will be back, though no exact return date has been set.

“She took a few months off. She did some television projects, and so she’s gearing up to get ready to come back. Don’t know when that’s going to happen just yet, but I mean, she is active, yes. I will not say she is retired. She’s not mentioned anything about retirement. There are future plans for her in professional wrestling.”

With Lynch still in WWE’s long-term plans, the timing of her return remains a mystery, but Rollins’ comments put to rest any speculation about retirement.

As WWE heads toward WrestleMania 41 and beyond, it will be interesting to see when and how The Man makes her highly anticipated comeback.