Seth Rollins Credits Steve Austin For His Daughter’s Existence

During a light-hearted appearance on Good Morning Football, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins shared a surprising and hilarious story linking “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to one of the most important moments in his life—the decision to start a family with his wife, Becky Lynch.

Rollins explained how a moment on March 16, 2020 (3:16 Day) unexpectedly became a life-changing night:

“Stone Cold is the reason I have a daughter. All right, flashback. In March 2020, everybody knows COVID shuts down the world, right? First show in WWE, post-COVID, post-shutdown, 3:16 RAW. Customary for somebody to drink with Stone Cold in the ring.”

That night, Becky Lynch, then the top star in WWE and Raw Women’s Champion, shared a beer bash segment with Austin:

“At the time, hottest thing in professional wrestling—my lovely incredible wife, ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch—she happened to break open one, two, three, four cold ones with Stone Cold at the end of RAW.”

What followed was an unexpected twist:

“That night, she was like, ‘You know what? I think it’s time I take some time off to have a baby.’ Don’t know if she’d make that decision if it wasn’t for Stone Cold, Steve Austin. So absolutely. Hell, yeah. Slam them back. Thanks, Steve.”

Rollins credited that unforgettable beer-soaked moment for nudging Becky toward the life-changing decision to start a family—leading to the birth of their daughter, Roux, in 2020.

So in the most unexpected way, Stone Cold Steve Austin played matchmaker… for parenthood.