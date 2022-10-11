Seth Rollins Crowned New United States Champion on WWE RAW (Video)

On this week’s season premiere episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to win the United States Championship.

Rollins entered the ring shortly after Brock Lesnar made his comeback and destroyed Lashley in the center of the ring. Rollins insisted that Lashley give him the championship shot as he was leaving with officials and medical personnel, but Lashley refused, calling Rollins a disgrace to the title and his nation. Lashley then returned to the ring and put up a fight, but Rollins quickly put an end to him with two Stomps. For details and footage on Lesnar’s return, click here.

Rollins is currently in his second run as United States Champion. On July 2, Lashley defeated Austin Theory to win the belt at Money in the Bank. During his third reign, he held the belt for 100 official days.

Later, backstage, Lashley admitted to Byron Saxton that he still hasn’t finished with Rollins but that he is currently focused on Lesnar. Lesnar was challenged by Lashley to appear on next week’s episode of RAW in order to prove that The Beast is nothing more than “a little bitch.”

