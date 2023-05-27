Seth Rollins Crowned New World Heavyweight Champion At WWE Night Of Champions (Video & Photos)

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

He did it.

“The Visionary” overcame a banged up knee to defeat AJ Styles in the finals of the tournament designed to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Rollins earned the hard-fought victory over “The Phenomenal One” in the opening contest at the WWE Night Of Champions 2023 premium live event at the Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

After the victory, Paul “Triple H” Levesque came to the ring to present Seth “Freakin'” Rollins with his title.

Check out video and photos below.

Who will walk out of #WWENOC as the World Heavyweight Champion? pic.twitter.com/JvcRvaJyWM — WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023

A new champion has been crowned.

The reign of The Visionary is upon us! #WWENOC #WWE pic.twitter.com/zB7rAuNKln — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 27, 2023