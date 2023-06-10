Seth Rollins Defends His World Heavyweight Title After WWE SmackDown Went Off-Air

After this week’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings, Seth Rollins proved once again that he is a fighting champion by defending the World Heavyweight Championship.

In the most recent episode of the blue brand, tensions remained high within the Bloodline, while Charlotte Flair returned to the screen to confront Asuka.

Rollins returned to his home state after the TV show in Des Moines, Iowa ended and successfully defended against Damian Priest.

Rollins thanked the fans for their support after the game and spoke about the significance of the Hawkeye State.