Seth Rollins Discusses Becky Lynch’s Pregnancy, Staying In Contact With Jon Moxley

Seth Rollins did an interview with Bleacher Report to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Jon Moxley: “We still talk from time to time. I would love to see what he’s doing or how he’s doing or whatever. When his wife [Renee Young] got sick, obviously I checked in on him to make sure he was doing OK and the dogs were good and all that good stuff.”

Becky Lynch’s Pregnancy: “Obviously with COVID and the pandemic, there’s a lot of concern going around,” he said. “She wants to travel a lot less and understandably so. I’m coming down here every couple of weeks for tapings and stuff like that and the company’s done a really good job lately of putting precautions in place to make sure everyone’s as healthy as possible.

“There’s less concern there, but overall, aside from that being in the back of her mind all the time, she’s doing great. We’re a little over halfway there and we got a baby room coming and we got everyone set up. I think we’re doing it right. It’s our first time, so I’m sure we’re making tons of mistakes along the way, but we don’t know because it’s the first time. We’re doing good, she’s doing great, and everything’s healthy.”