Seth Rollins Excited About the Potential Return of Two AEW Stars to WWE

FTR has had an incredible run over the past year, finding success in AEW, ROH, AAA, and NJPW, but they have decided to take some time off to let their bodies heal up and evaluate their options moving forward in the professional wrestling industry.

According to what has been reported in the past, Dax Harwood stated in an interview in November that their current contract with AEW will expire at the end of April 2023.

He stated that he is considering his options and that he and Cash Wheeler have had a lot of discussions about their future, including the possibility that they could take a year off from wrestling for major companies and instead engage in activities that are enjoyable to them. He also stated that he is evaluating the options.

Due to the fact that Triple H is now in charge of the WWE creative direction, he has re-signed several former stars. In spite of the fact that FTR and Vince McMahon did not always agree on everything, the possibility of FTR working with Triple H in the future after experiencing success under his booking in NXT is something that they may consider.

During the Royal Rumble weekend, Seth Rollins was speaking with Wrestling Inc, and they asked him about the possibility of them coming back.

“Yeah. Great talents. Hell of a tag team. Good guys. Always had a good relationship with them. I’d love to see them come back if they want to come back and hang out with us.”