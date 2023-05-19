Seth Rollins Expected To Miss More Time From WWE Television

Seth Rollins is in a good place in his career right now, as he is positioned as a top guy in WWE, appears to be a week away from becoming World Heavyweight Champion, and is taking a big step forward in his acting career.

Instead of having Rollins appear live on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, WWE aired video packages to hype Rollins’ upcoming match against AJ Styles in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament finals at Night of Champions next Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Rollins wasn’t at RAW because he was filming on the set of “Captain America: New World Order.” The Marvel film will be released on May 3, 2024.

Although Rollins is the overwhelming favorite to defeat Styles and become World Heavyweight Champion, nothing has been confirmed. As PWMania.com previously reported, Rollins is the “number one guy” for Triple H, but if Rollins does not win the match, it will be because they are telling a longer story.

Rollins will be absent from next week’s episode of RAW due to filming, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Although not confirmed, he will most likely appear on RAW following the Night of Champions.