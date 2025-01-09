Seth Rollins Explains How CM Punk’s Injury Changed WWE’s WrestleMania Plans

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Seth Rollins delved into his ongoing feud with CM Punk in WWE, sharing insights and thoughts on their dynamic both in and out of the ring. Here are the highlights, courtesy of ChrisVanVliet.com:

On what would have happened if CM Punk did not get injured:

“That’s a great question. It would have been Seth Rollins and CM Punk I believe. But then you’ve got The Rock and his introduction into that story right after Royal Rumble. But he comes in and kind of didn’t really understand the scope of what he was messing up I don’t think. So I don’t know what would have happened if Punk won the Rumble or not got injured. Yeah, I don’t really know. I don’t know where Cody would have landed in all of that. I don’t know where Roman, I don’t know where anyone [would have landed]. There were just a lot of players and somebody would have been on the outs. I don’t know who that would have been. I have no idea. So, I mean, all the stars were pointing towards CM Punk and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. But it’s a tough business and things get in the way.”

On if he thought CM Punk would ever come back to WWE:

“When he joined the broadcast team on Fox, when they were doing that Backstage show I thought to myself okay, maybe there’s an opportunity here. Then when he joined AEW I kind of thought maybe he’ll have a twilight run here. But there were then a lot of times where I just thought, you know, because I know he makes it out like he didn’t really like the other guy that was in charge, but the truth is he didn’t really get along with the current guy that’s in charge either. It wasn’t like they were pals as well. So I think that even when Triple H took over, I didn’t think there would be an olive branch to be had, so kind of 50/50, but I would waver more towards no, I never thought it was gonna happen.”

On if he knew CM Punk was coming back at Survivor Series:

“No, that was a bit of a surprise.”

On his viral reaction:

“You know what I wasn’t happy about was Randy had just come back from a long hiatus. That was his moment. It was a great moment. The reaction for him when he came through the curtain was unreal. We went out there, there was 10 of us out there, and we went out there and had a hell of a contest. [We] just didn’t really need him, but you know, it was Chicago, it’s his city, it’s just the most classic make everything about me CM Punk moment I’ve ever seen. So I was just, you know when you’re in that moment, your adrenaline just going through the roof, you’re on the top of a cage celebrating with your pals, sold out All State arena going bananas. Then that happens and it’s no longer about the performance. It’s no longer about Randy. It’s no longer about what you had done to get to that point. It’s just, hi guys, it’s about me. Remember I’m the guy that you that you miss, remember me, guys? So yeah, just another kind of throw that on the pile of disgusting CM Punk moments. But don’t worry, he’s not selfish. He’s in it for helping everybody else.”

You can check out the complete interview below: