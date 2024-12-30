Seth Rollins Explains The Benefits Of His Family Having A Tour Bus

Top WWE star Seth “Freakin” Rollins appeared on the Jason Khalipa podcast, where he talked about a number of topics, including the benefits of his family having a tour bus.

Rollins said, “When I first got into WWE, … having a bus, at the time, was a status symbol because it’s expensive. If you were a top-earner, you could afford to travel that way. For longevity purposes, it’s night and day.”

On him and Becky Lynch having the bus after they had their baby:

“We were so lucky to be able to have [the bus] and to be able to take her with us everywhere and experience her infancy.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.