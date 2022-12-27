Seth Rollins Explains Why He and Becky Lynch Missed Monday’s WWE Live Event

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE was having trouble getting around prior to the 2022 post-Christmas holiday tour. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss were among the WWE stars who were unable to attend the show on Monday night in Columbus, Ohio.

Rollins informed a follower on Twitter that his tour bus that him and his wife Becky use to travel broke down. Rollins wrote, “I’m very sorry! We tried, but by the time the bus broke down on the side of the road we had no other recourse.”

Mike Johson of PWInsider.com reported that the bus was actually in Iowa last weekend in advance of this weekend’s tour. Without taking into account the severe weather that has been occurring across the United States for the past week, Columbus would be a 9–10 hour drive from Iowa.

Rollins was originally supposed to compete against Austin Theory in the Columbus main event, but that match ended up taking place inside a steel cage between Theory, Damian Priest, and Johnny Gargano. Johnson noted that WWE talent’s travel arrangements were a “total nightmare” and “beyond frustrating.”