Seth Rollins Feels “Slighted” That He’s Not Involved in the WWE WrestleMania 39 Main Event

Seth Rollins’ WWE WrestleMania Goes Hollywood match has yet to be announced, but the main event is Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes.

Rollins appears to be wrestling Logan Paul at the show, as he continues to take shots the YouTuber. For the time being, Rollins will compete in the United States Championship this Saturday inside the Elimination Chamber.

Rollins was asked who his dance partner will be at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood while speaking with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling’s Stew Myrick at Super Bowl LVIII.

“We’ll see. Time will tell. We will see which options present themselves. We got to get to Chamber first. If I’m the United States Champion, I’m going to have a lot of people gunning for me,” Rollins said.

Rollins was asked if Rhodes was capable of defeating Reigns:

“I don’t know the answer to that question man. It’s very hard for me to look at that match unbiased. I want that match. I want that spot. I want that title, and to not have it. There’s a lot of salt in the wound of having to talk about it. It’s difficult for me to analyze. I will say you’re looking at a rock and a hard place. You’ve got Roman Reigns, who is on an incredible run, but you’ve got Cody Rhodes, who is riding a lot of momentum.”

Rollins continued, “When those two guys meet if that is the match, it could be Sami Zayn in that spot. We’ll see after Elimination Chamber. It’s going to be a generational main event of WrestleMania. Again, it’s hard for me to feel anything but slighted by it, so that is what it is.”

He stated that he will support his brothers regardless of the outcome because it will be an incredible main event at WrestleMania regardless of the outcome.

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)