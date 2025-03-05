Seth Rollins Fires Back At CM Punk, Calls Him A Hypocrite And Fraud

The March 3, 2025, edition of WWE Raw opened with an irate CM Punk addressing his loss in the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber match. During his promo, Punk took shots at The Rock and John Cena, referring to them as “bald frauds.”

Seth Rollins didn’t take long to fire back. Speaking on the Raw Recap podcast, Rollins unloaded on Punk, calling him a hypocrite and questioning his credibility.

“Look at the guy. He’s a hypocrite. Everyone’s praising him for all these things he’s saying about John Cena’s decision at the Rumble and The Rock. Dude, you’ve done everything and more than what you’re accusing them of. You’re a coward. You’re a fraud. You gave up on your dream to main event WrestleMania years ago.”

Rollins didn’t hold back, referencing Punk’s history and his controversial exit from WWE years ago.

“We don’t even have to go through all the things he did in his time away before coming back. I’ve told the story a million times. The fact that he has the gall to go out there and spit what he thinks is the truth about these guys—when he won’t even look in the mirror and acknowledge the mistakes he’s made, mistakes that have caused others to suffer—that’s the real issue.”

Rollins then contrasted his animosity toward Punk with his feelings toward Roman Reigns, a longtime rival.

“There’s love for Roman Reigns. Do I agree with what he stands for? Absolutely not. But there’s still something there, which makes it more painful when I have to do what I have to do to him. With CM Punk? There’s no seed of love. That’s gone. He erased that a long time ago. It’s pure, unadulterated hatred. That’s all I have for him.”

Rollins concluded by expressing his frustration over Punk’s involvement in WWE’s historic Netflix debut and their upcoming match at Madison Square Garden.

“You mentioned the Netflix debut and this match at The Garden—I hate that he’s a part of it with me. I hate it so much.”

With tensions boiling over between Punk and Rollins, the rivalry is clearly far from over. Fans will have to wait and see how WWE capitalizes on this animosity in the coming weeks leading up to WrestleMania 41.