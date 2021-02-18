Seth Rollins Getting A New WWE Theme Song?

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Seth Rollins commented on coming out to his old Burn it Down theme song during last week’s Smackdown episode:

“It’s weird, kind of, I don’t know that it fits as much with the character, but we’ll see what happens, who knows? We might have a third music on the incoming, not to give away any spoilers. Yeah, we used the Burn It Down that night, and we’ll see where we go from here. I don’t know what the future holds, but it was good for one night to have the hot flames behind me.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)