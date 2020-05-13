Seth Rollins Gives High Praise To NXT Act

In an interview with Planeta Wrestling, Seth Rollins gave his thoughts on Karrion Kross and Scarlett from NXT:

“I’ve known Scarlett for a very long time. Karrion is someone that I’m slowly starting to become familiar with. Scarlett is from Chicago, she came up in the Chicago indies.

I was there before she was even training to be a wrestler. I remember she was this annoying little girl that wouldn’t go away at the shows in Chicago. Now to see what she’s turned into, it’s awesome, man. It’s really inspiring to see someone, who maybe I didn’t see so much potential in to begin with, get to this point in her career. She’s made it to the big time. I think Karrion’s got all the potential in the world. Obviously their entrance last night [May 6] was something to behold. I’m looking forward to seeing what becomes of that.

You only get one shot to make that first impression, and they did it with flying colors, so we’ll see what happens. I look forward to it.”