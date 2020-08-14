Seth Rollins Gives High Praises To AEW Star, Says He’d Like To See Him In WWE

During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, Seth Rollins commented on wanting to see Eddie Kingston in WWE, the RAW Underground segments, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On what talent outside of WWE he wishes was in WWE: “One name that I’ll throw out that I’m really happy for is a dude, Eddie Kingston, that I’ve known since I was 18 years old, maybe even younger than that, when I was setting up rings on the shows that he was working on. Eddie’s such a talented guy. Often been his own worst enemy in getting ahead in the industry, but finally, hopefully, has matured to the point where he’s gonna be able to make the most out of his natural talent for talking. He’s got that gift of gab and I really hope he makes the most of it.”

On what he thinks of RAW Underground: “It’s outside the box. Obviously like I said earlier, our audience is different, they’re begging for something different all the time, something new, something fresh, so I think my verdict on it is TBD, let’s see what happens. It could end up being ridiculous in a bad way, or it could be ridiculous in a good way, who knows. I think obviously the first week got people’s attention, we jumped up a little bit in our viewership which is great, so now can we keep the ball rolling, we’ll see. I had no idea what to expect when I saw it on the sheet. When I watched it back, I was not entirely offended by it, especially as something that is really a brand new idea in its infancy.”

