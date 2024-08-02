Seth Rollins Hints At His Guest Referee Outfit For WWE SummerSlam

The opening segment of this past Monday night’s WWE SummerSlam go-home episode of RAW saw Seth “Freakin” Rollins don a very unique referee attire while giving his referee instructions to CM Punk and “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre. Rollins took to his official Twitter (X) account shortly following the segment and called it an “appetizer” for what he has planned at SummerSlam.

Rollins spoke with ESPN on a number of topics including how he has something big planned for his guest referee outfit.

Rollins said, “You got to tune in on Saturday to see. That’s the only way, and if you saw Monday we had a little bit of a lead in there with it, that’s a bit of an appetizer but the main course.”

“I’m cooking something up and I’ve had a lot of good inspiration, you mentioned Shawn Michaels who’s maybe the greatest special guest referee of all time, lots of great outfits. I’m going to try to carve my own path, not going to say that I’m going to try to one up Shawn, but I’mma carve my own path.”

You can check out Rollins’ comments in the video below.