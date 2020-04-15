Seth Rollins Issues Statement About WWE Releases

Seth Rollins recorded an Instagram video and talked about the WWE releases:

“One thing I am seeing that is a little upsetting to me is all the negativity and hostility towards WWE,” Rollins said. “This is a difficult day for everyone, for all of us. I think if ever there was a moment for us to unify, for us to kind of band together and to try to do the best we can, to keep this business alive the best we know how, this is that moment. I think pointing fingers or saying you should have done this or you should have done that — I don’t know, it just doesn’t feel like the time or the place for it. I think this is a day for compassion and for empathy and for understanding and to try to support each other, to pick each other up.”

“That’s for everybody, that’s not just for the guys and girls that were let go. For all of us that were fortunate enough at this moment to still be able to have a position where we can collect a paycheck and we can support those who love us and those around us, I think we have to take it upon ourselves to work harder to make sure that there’s a place for all those had it the worse today to come back to. As a planet, we can rally around the idea that this is only temporary and those that lost their positions and are struggling to figure out what to do next, that they will be able to make it back from this. Whether that’s with WWE or with another organization or a completely new field, this isn’t the end. I think that if we start fighting amongst ourselves, it’s only going to make things worse. I just encourage everyone to try to come together over this and to try to support each other, to lift each other up.”

