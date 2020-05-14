Seth Rollins Issues Statement On Becky Lynch Being Pregnant

Seth Rollins issued the following statement on social media regarding fiancee Becky Lynch being pregnant:

“I took this a few moments after we got the best news of our lives and I don’t think I could have captured anything more beautiful. I can’t put into words how much it means to me.

Thank you all so much for your support over the last couple of days. The outpouring of love really has lifted us even higher than we’ve already been.

December can’t come soon enough!!”