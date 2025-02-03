Seth Rollins Jokes About Broadcasting Career

Top WWE star Seth Rollins appeared on the SI Media podcast with Jimmy Traina to discuss several topics, including what he plans to do in his career after he retires from wrestling.

Rollins said, “Family life rules. I have a great time when it’s just me and the girls. I love just chilling, hanging out, and taking the kid to all of her activities and dance classes and gymnastic classes. I also would love to kick Tom Brady out of the booth and take his spot [laughs]. He’s busy owning the Raiders and stuff. When I’m done when championships, I’d love to come in there and do that. My dream is to sit in the booth and call Bears games. I would love to be on color for one of those games. Play-by-play, that might be over my pay grade, but I can do some color commentary. Put a microphone in front of me, I know what I’m talking about, I can get some stuff done. I might add a little flavor to it, too. Something a little different. Anyone listening, if you’re looking for a new color guy in the booth, Sundays I’m free.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)