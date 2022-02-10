Seth Rollins Makes His Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Picks

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins was asked about his Mount Rushmore of wrestling picks and here was Rollins’ response:

“Are we talking wrestling or are we talking drawing money because those are different things. Well, in our business, which is the entertainment business, money-drawing is the biggest thing. So, if we’re talking there, you got to start with [Hulk] Hogan, [John] you got to put Cena in there, Rock, and [Stone Cold Steve] Austin. Top four.”

“In-ring, all time? Shawn Michaels, Eddie Guerrero, Bret The Hitman Hart. This is a controversial one, and he may not — Did you say Mongo? Did somebody drop a Mongo? I will not discriminate against Steve Mongo McMichael. A legend. An absolute legend, an absolute legend. Not gonna make this Mount Rushmore. But if you want to make a Mount Rushmore of former NFL stars that crossed over into professional wrestling, Mongo number one. Mongo number one, alright. Number four, controversial pick because he’s still active, Bryan Danielson, I actually think, in-ring, is one of the greatest of all time. And I think when all’s said and done, he’ll be up there with the guys.”