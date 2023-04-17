Seth Rollins Match Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and The Miz will square off in a singles match on tonight’s episode of RAW.

WWE confirmed the match on Sunday night. This occurs at a time when rumors have been circulating about Rollins’ status with the company.

Rollins did not appear on last Monday’s episode of RAW, nor was he a talent whose flight from Orlando, FL was delayed. As PWMania.com previously reported, false rumors were spreading regarding his future with WWE. It has been reported that Rollins has no intention of leaving the company.

The following is the updated card for tonight’s RAW:

* Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory

* Trish Stratus to explain her actions

* Brock Lesnar to respond to Cody Rhodes’ challenge

* Seth Rollins vs. The Miz