Seth Rollins Offers High Praise For Finn Balor Ahead Of SummerSlam 2023

Despite their current “issues,” Seth “Freakin'” Rollins has a lot of respect for Finn Balor.

Ahead of their showdown tonight at WWE SummerSlam 2023 for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Rollins spoke with MMA legend Daniel Cormier to promote the show.

During the discussion, Rollins spoke about having a lot of respect for Balor.

“Finn Balor is the person that trained my wife,” Rollins said of Balor training Becky Lynch early in her career. “He brought her into the industry. I owe him a lot on a personal level. I may not have a wife and a family if it wasn’t for him.”

Rollins continued, looking ahead to their showdown in one of the featured bouts on tonight’s WWE SummerSlam 2023 premium live event at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

“I’m very excited to share the ring,” he said. “I hope his headspace is where it needs to be because I want the best Finn Balor. I want the best Finn Balor because that’s going to bring out the best Seth Rollins, and that’s going to give the people and the World Heavyweight Championship the best matchup possible.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.