Seth Rollins On Apollo Crews And Zelina Vega Standing Out

Seth Rollins recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post and was asked about new stars being created on Raw. He gave praise to Apollo Crews and Zelina Vega:

“I think some people who stand out to me probably are Apollo Crews, who is someone who’s been kind of been under-appreciated for a long time. As he gets more experience under his belt on a WWE platform, he’s only gonna get better. He needs the opportunity to explore who he is. Who is Apollo Crews, why do we like him, why do we care about him? Clearly, he’s a five-tool player. He’s got all the necessary attributes. So I think getting in this platform, to step up and deliver, obviously, he can do it in the ring. We’ll see what it looks like if he develops into a character down the road. I think Zelina Vega as well is someone who’s bee given a ton of mic time. Being paired with Andrade and with (Angel) Garza has allowed her to speak more than she’s ever spoken in WWE and carry segment on her own with a WWE champion and other people like that.”