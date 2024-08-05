Seth Rollins On Becky Lynch: “The First Time We Kissed Was Royal Rumble Weekend”

A&E showed Becky Lynch’s biography. The documentary followed her early wrestling career, beginning with her training in 2002 at Fergal Devitt’s (Finn Balor) academy in Ireland.

Lynch revealed the concussion that caused her to discontinue wrestling for several years. Her mother was strongly opposed to wrestling, therefore she stopped doing it. She also discussed becoming a flight attendant and teaching in the years when she wasn’t wrestling.

Her WWE deal and how she was depicted as inferior to the other Horsewomen were also discussed, as well as how she and Seth Rollins met and fell in love in 2019. Lynch stated that they would hang out at shows, and she would always look forward to seeing him.

Lynch added, “I met Colby Lopez my first time on the road. We were on separate shows and we didn’t see each other that often but I always looked forward to seeing him.” Rollins said, “We started talking and hanging out a little bit more, just talking [and] flirting a little bit more. The first time we kissed was Royal Rumble weekend.”

Lynch stated, “He had been flirting with me so much. It was like alright. Put up or shut up. You gonna be about it or you just gonna talk about it? Come on.”

The biography can be viewed on demand. A&E also broadcasts their Biography series at various times throughout the week.