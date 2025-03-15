Seth Rollins On Roman Reigns: “We’re Intertwined For Life”

Top WWE star Seth Rollins spoke with Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata on WFAN about various topics, including how he will remain intertwined with Roman Reigns for the rest of their careers.

Rollins said, “One of our guys is over in the other company, so he ain’t coming. Roman Reigns and I are here for life. Our paths are going to be intertwined and we’re going to criss cross here and there until both of us are done and retired. You never know what WrestleMania is going to look like. You never know what next month is going to look like.”

You can check out Rollins’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)