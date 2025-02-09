Seth Rollins Opens Up About His Complicated History With CM Punk

Top WWE star Seth Rollins appeared on The Maggie and Perloff Show to discuss several topics, including his personal history with CM Punk and how Punk views it differently from his perspective.

Rollins said, “That’s the beauty of what we do. We don’t have to pull punches. We can get it all out there. It’s almost like a therapy session on live TV. There is a lot of personal history there between me and CM Punk, and different perspectives. He’s on a different side of and is ten years older than I am. He sees our relationship a lot different than I did. It’s been very interesting to kind of lay all of this out to the world because I think people see it from both sides, especially someone who might be a fan of CM Punk, they root for him and want him to come back and long for him to come back to WWE. Then you hear the side of the people who he sort of stepped on along the way, with no apology and no remorse. You start to hear that and ask questions about, ‘Whose side am I really on here? Who is a good guy and who is a bad guy?’ I think that’s what makes it interesting. For me, it’s been an interesting time and year to lay all of that out, stuff I’ve kept inside for a long time. You see it pop out here and there in little interviews. Now, I finally get a microphone and be able to unload on the guy, the truth is the truth and sometimes it hurts.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)