Seth Rollins Opens Up About His Longstanding Dislike For CM Punk

Top WWE star Seth Rollins spoke with Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata on WFAN on various topics, including how fighting a rival is therapeutic.

Rollins said, “You get to get that violence out. You get to get that anger, that frustration, out. You’re out there, it’s just you and him. If the fists fly, they fly.”

On his conflict with CM Punk:

“We’re in the conflict industry, right? And I have a conflict with him. I don’t like him. I haven’t liked him for a long time. We have a lot of history. It is much easier to talk badly about someone that you honestly don’t like.”

You can check out Rollins’ comments in the video below.