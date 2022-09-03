Seth Rollins Opens Up About His Real-life Issues With Matt Riddle

There was reportedly real-life tension between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle prior to their storyline feud. The rumors of a feud between the two began when Riddle’s wife Lisa criticized how WWE women look in an Instagram post using a photo of Becky Lynch.

Rollins addressed Riddle in an interview with Ariel Helwani of TalkSport.com.

He said:

“I never really liked his attitude. I never liked the way he goes about his business, the way he disrespected guys that were way above his pay-grade. The Booker Ts, the Goldbergs, the Brock Lesnars. Dude, pay your dues, work your way up. You’re so good, he’s so ultra talented in the ring. That’s never been his issue, the issue is his head. He’s trying to talk his way to the top which I respect in some ways, but at the same time, you’re gonna get there but just work your way up the right way.”

“There was an incident with his now ex-wife. He kind of was taking her side as she was, for better or worse, body shaming my wife [Becky Lynch] and some of the other girls in the locker room completely unprovoked. I understand as a husband you have to take your wife’s side but you also can zip your trap sometimes. Essentially the cat opens his mouth when he shouldn’t. I don’t like the way he conducts himself.”

When asked if he has issues working with Riddle now, Rollins answered by saying he is a “professional” and he “gets the job done.”

You can check out a clip from the interview below: