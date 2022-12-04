Seth Rollins Pays Tribute to Brodie Lee at WWE Holiday Tour Supershow

Seth Rollins paid tribute to Brodie Lee at Saturday’s WWE live event in Rochester, New York, the late, great wrestler’s hometown.

After losing to US Champion Austin Theory in the main event, Rollins cut a promo honoring Lee.

Rollins said, “Mr. Brodie Lee…he’s from here. He passed away a couple of years ago around this time, and this is the first time I’ve been here with a microphone in my hand in this city to tell him how much I miss him and how much I love him. I just wanted to say tonight was for him. Every time we are in Rochester, in my heart that means we’re here for him. It’s Saturday, and you know what that means, so do your damn thing and sing my song.”

Lee wrestled in WWE as Luke Harper, where he was an Intercontinental Champion during a singles run, and as a member of The Wyatt Family, where he was a former Tag Team Champion with Erick Rowan.

On December 26, 2020, the beloved pro wrestler died at the age of 41 from a non-COVID-related lung issue.

Click here for complete live event results. Here is footage of Rollins’ tribute: