Seth Rollins Plans To Work Behind The Scenes In WWE After Retirement

Top WWE star Seth Rollins spoke with Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata on WFAN about various topics, including what’s next for him after he retires from in-ring competition and whether he will stay as an on-screen character.

Rollins said, “No, not so much. I think I’m more of a behind the scenes guy when it’s time to finish up. I’d like to be on the other side of it. I don’t want to be a character in front of it, anymore. Once I’m done in the ring, let me go back and help the business, help the young guys and girls, something like that. Maybe something in the creative department, we’ll see.”

You can check out Rollins’ comments in the video below.

