Seth Rollins Possibly Injured During WWE RAW, Helped Away After RAW Went Off-Air (Video)

Seth Rollins may have been injured during Monday night’s WWE RAW main event.

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained his title over Rollins in the first RAW of 2023. RAW went off the air shortly after the three count, with Theory clutching his championship while Rollins attempted to recover.

Fans in attendance at RAW noted that Rollins threw up the dreaded “X” after the match to request assistance while the referee was tending to him in the corner. While Theory celebrated the win, Rollins clutched his knee and yelled at others.

As Rollins limped away from the apron, Corey Graves checked on him. Graves was also seen calling for help and yelling at officials to assist Rollins. As Theory’s music continued to play inside Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Graves assisted Rollins in walking to the back.

One fan in attendance observed that Rollins did not appear to be putting any weight on the affected leg as he walked away from the ring.

It should be noted that, near the end of the RAW main event, Rollins appeared to have tweaked his knee. This appeared to be just a part of the match because shortly after that spot, Rollins failed to hit a Stomp due to a leg issue. After that, Rollins attempted another move, but his knee buckled once more. The finish saw Theory land a low blow, followed by a chop block to the knee to knock Rollins out. This set him up for The ATL, to win and retain the title.

There’s no word yet on whether this was a post-match angle for Rollins to sell an injury, perhaps to keep him out of the storylines until the Royal Rumble, or if he truly suffered a knee injury.

As of this writing, Rollins and WWE have not commented on a possible injury.

Two related fan clips are available below:

@SeanRossSapp @WrestleTalk_TV

The ref just threw up the "X" for Seth Rollins who seems to have legit hurt his knee. Corey Graves ran over and started fussing at people to come help. Same knee he injured in 2015. pic.twitter.com/FUPGY4BUi9 — E.C. Dangerously (@TN_Loudmouth) January 3, 2023