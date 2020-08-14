Seth Rollins Reacts To His Match With Brock Lesnar At Last Year’s SummerSlam PPV

During a recent interview with BT Sport, Seth Rollins commented on his match with Brock Lesnar at last year’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event. He said,

“Oh, man. I’ve had some real bangers there. To be honest with you, any time you beat John Cena with the help of John Stewart, that’s pretty sick. I think that myself and Ambrose, Jon Moxley, had maybe one of the greatest lumberjack matches in the history of lumberjack matches at Summerslam the year prior. But, I finally got the match I wanted out to have out of Brock Lesnar last year at Summerslam. That’s the one I’ve been jonesing for since I got put in the situation to work with Brock. My back was up against the wall. I went into Toronto and started to get some strong backlash from our hardcore audience and ended up turning them during the course of the match, and beat Brock in a real hell of a fight, just a real hell of a fight that I thought was awesome. That one was tough so I might have to go with that one, to be honest with you.”