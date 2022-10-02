Seth Rollins Reflects on the WWE RAW Fan Attack: “It Happened So Fast”

Top WWE star, Seth Rollins, has given some thought to the incident that occurred with Elisah Spencer in November 2021 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, when Spencer jumped him during WWE RAW.

Spencer asserted that he was looking to settle a beef that dated back to 2019, but it appears that this was just a catfishing scam started by someone posing as Rollins. Spencer spent $3,000 on playing cards. Additionally, he asserts that he was communicating with Rollins through accounts that he maintained under both his ring name and his real name, which is Colby Lopez. Becky Lynch, Rollins’ wife, blocked him on social media.

BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani questioned Rollins on the incident.

“It was so fast. I didn’t really have time to process it. The only thought I remember having is when he was on top of me, and kinda they were already pulling him away. He had like a handful of my hair, and I was just trying to kind of punt him off me with whatever foot I had underneath him.

“My instinct was to grab his head immediately to control his head. I have no Jiu Jitsu training at all, so whether I did anything right or wrong is completely instinctive. But yeah, my instinct was as soon as I knew that someone was upon me was just to control his head as best I could. If he couldn’t posture up, then he probably wasn’t going to get anything done.

“I was hoping that he didn’t have any weaponry in his hands, which, thankfully, he did not. It happened so fast, he was on me quickly, he’s a little bowling ball of a man, and I just remember thinking ‘what is happening?’ when he’s underneath me and then getting him off me, and you know, who is this person? I got to look at him, and it was like, alright, be done with it. They’ve got it under control, so let’s just move along. It was so weird, man.”

Rollins mentioned that it is common for people to be running around on stage in order to do various things, whether that be pyro or move wires, which is why he didn’t think of anything when the guy was running around the stage.

(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)