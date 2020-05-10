Seth Rollins Reveals He Was “Dead In The Water” After Hell In A Cell Match With Bray Wyatt

Seth Rollins spoke with talkSPORT to discuss his match with Bray Wyatt at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event last year. It received fan backlash due to the finish, which was when Rollins hit Wyatt in the head with a sledgehammer. Here is what he had to say:

“At the end of the day, there’s no real nice way to put it, I was dead in the water after Hell in a Cell,” Rollins said. “And a lot of that was nothing that I could control. I was left out there as a bit of a scapegoat in that situation and there was nothing I could do about it, but I was the one that had to face the scrutiny. And no one really cared about me at that point in time, or about how I was feeling or about what really went into that moment, that night and everything that went along with it.”

“No one cared about Seth Rollins and how it affected me or how involved I was in any shape or form,” Rollins stated. “So, the writing was on the wall at that point. It was time to hunker down and make some changes, and some of those are tough lessons to learn. But, that’s what happened and here we are. There’s no point lamenting the past, it’s time to move on, move into the future and figure out what you’re gonna do about it, ya know? What can you control.”