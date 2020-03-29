Seth Rollins Reveals His Initial Reaction To Turning Heel

During an appearance on Peter Rosenberg’s Cheap Heat podcast, Seth Rollins talked about his initial reaction to turning heel after losing the Universal Title to Bray Wyatt:

“The short answer is no [excited about turning heel]. It wasn’t something that I was excited about out of the gate. I feel like I got a raw end of the deal, a raw shake, when it came to what I was doing at the time and the position I was put in with The Fiend character and the Hell in a Cell and the Super ShowDown [Crown Jewel] matches after I had just come off what I thought was an incredible match and long story with Brock Lesnar from SummerSlam.”