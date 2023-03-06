Seth Rollins Reveals His Wrestling Fashion Mount Rushmore List

Who are the most fashion-conscious WWE Superstars and legends?

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins attempted to answer this question during a recent interview with the folks at Fightful.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On Ric Flair, Jesse Ventura, Billy Graham and Gorgeous George being good picks for wrestlers with the most fashion: “Oh, man. I had this question once and I really bungled it. It’s difficult, man. I think Flair’s probably number one. But you’ve got so many wild fashion icons, like Macho Man is one, Jesse Ventura, Superstar Billy Graham would be another one, Gorgeous George.”

On why it is a hard category to choose: “So, there’s a few. It’s hard for me. I’d have to sit down and think about this. I haven’t thought about fashion in wrestling quite enough to put the quintessential four together. But there’s like five or six that are pretty solid.”

Check out the complete interview at Fightful.com.