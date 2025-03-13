Seth Rollins Reveals Scrapped Match With Bronson Reed Due To Injury

Top WWE star Seth Rollins spoke with Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata on WFAN on various topics, including how he and Bronson Reed were supposed to compete in a match at Saturday Night’s Main Event last December prior to Reed’s injury.

Rollins said, “I was so bummed. I think I was on the books for a match for that show, but my opponent, Bronson Reed, decided to jump off the top of a cage and snap his ankle. My match got scrapped.”

You can check out Rollins’ comments in the video below.

