Seth Rollins Reveals Vince McMahon’s Role In Creating His “Freakin” Moniker

Seth Rollins appeared on the latest episode of Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he delved into various aspects of his WWE career.

During the interview, Rollins was asked about the origins of his “Freakin” moniker, a nickname that has become synonymous with his character over the past few years. Rollins revealed that the credit for the nickname goes to Vince McMahon, often referred to as “The Old Man” by those in the industry.

“I give that credit to the old man. The middle name was his idea back in the day. I don’t remember why. I don’t remember how it came about. I think he was bored, just bored with Seth Rollins. And he was like, Yeah, you’ll be Seth Freakin Rollins again. Okay, cool. We sold a lot of T-shirts when we did it. So whatever. The thing that killed me was, when we first did it, when we first brought the Freakin back in, because it was just like, you know, the Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins or whatever, for a while, and then, like, you know, there was the Drip God, which is never my idea. I didn’t like that nickname at all. And, like, I tried to push The Visionary on him, and he didn’t get that character at all. And then added Freakin in there at some point. And then everybody had to say Freakin every single time they mentioned my name on commentary anywhere. And I was like, the first thing I did when I had the opportunity was let’s just pull back on that, you know. Like, how about I just say it? And like, if someone’s introducing me in a grandiose manner, they can say it. But like, if they’re just talking about me, like they could just say Seth Rollins. It’s okay, you know, like, you don’t have to say the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns all the time. You know, you no one said the Hit Man Bret Hart all the time.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)