Seth Rollins Reveals Why He Rarely Hits the Phoenix Splash

WWE star Seth Rollins discussed various topics with Robert Griffin III on his Outta Pocket podcast, including his rare execution of the Phoenix Splash.

Rollins said, “The last time I hit it was WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. I was wrestling Triple H. That was the last time I hit it. I don’t know that I’ll ever hit it again. That was eight years ago. I bet in my life I’ve hit it less than ten times. I hit it twice in WWE. Once was Triple H, the other was a triple threat match against John Cena and Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2015. I’ve hit twice in WWE. On the independents, pre-WWE, I may have hit it, legitimately less than ten times, maybe less than five times.”

On if he will ever hit the move again:

“I like to bat at a high percentage. It’s a very low percentage move. High risk, semi-low reward for me. I do this great move and I hit it perfect, great, how much does that add to what we’re doing? Say I go for the move and I screw the whole thing up, the risk is so high that if I land on somebody’s face or land short or overshoot or I don’t make the rotation, that I don’t use it as a way to hit so much. What it does do is, because it’s such a cool visual, it adds a level of excitement and tension. You see me roll through on it a lot, I can do that fairly easily. The risk is low, the reward is high, because you get people up and then you can pay it off with something behind it. That’s the reasoning. Sorry if I’ve let you all down for so many years. That’s the reasoning behind it. I don’t have the confidence to hit it effectively enough to do it.”

