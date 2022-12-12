Seth Rollins Said to Be Upset With Ric Flair Over Becky Lynch’s Remarks

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and WWE star Becky Lynch feuded throughout 2021 and early 2022, around the time Lynch was feuding with Flair’s daughter, Charlotte. WWE used real-life issues to fuel their feud leading up to Survivor Series.

Flair slammed Lynch on his podcast and on Twitter. Lynch described him as “sad.” As a result, Flair took issue with Lynch’s use of the moniker “The Man.”

Despite the fact that Flair claims he has had trademark rights to the nickname for years, Lynch and WWE have continued to use it on television and in merchandise sales.

Flair claimed on Busted Open Radio that Becky Lynch’s husband, Seth Rollins, ignored him at a recent signing due to the issues.

“And Seth Rollins is a damn good worker. He’s mad at me because I’ve been up and down with his wife but I don’t really care. He ain’t me [Flair laughed]. I can say that. He’s good but he ain’t me. I got no problem with saying that.

“He walked right by me at an autograph session. I thought, you gotta be kidding me. Because of you and Becky [Lynch] and this ‘Man’ trademark, you’re gonna ignore me pal? Wow. I went, ‘Okay.’ I’m sitting by Taker, I said, ‘I guess I’m on timeout.’ I’m not mad at him. Everybody should take their wife’s side in any debate there is… It’s not worth it.”

Flair went on to say that while he understands that people will take their side, he believes that in order to be the man, they should write a book titled “Be the Man” and have it become a best-seller. By using the nickname, all Flair wanted from WWE was a royalty check. Flair stated that he has used the nickname since 1981.

“So, doesn’t matter now, and I swear to God, I don’t have it in me and I’m too happy to be upset with anybody. I’m elated. It’s the holidays. I’m not mad at Seth, I think he’s a great worker.”

Flair dissed Rollins earlier this year for his feud with Cody Rhodes. The documentary “Woooo! Becoming Ric Flair” premieres on Peacock on December 26th.

